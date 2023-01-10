CERF allocates US$ 6m to provide humanitarian assistance to people in Cameroon

The Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator (USG/ERC), Martin Griffiths, approved the allocation of US$ 6 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to provide lifesaving and protection assistance to people affected by the humanitarian crises in Cameroon.

In 2022, the humanitarian crises affected 3.9 million people. Hundreds of thousands of people were forced to flee their homes and abandon their property because of violence or floods. These forced displacements increased protection risks, loss of livelihoods and food insecurity in the affected areas.

The humanitarian response in Cameroon continues to be severely underfunded, depriving thousands of people of vital humanitarian assistance. In 2022, the Humanitarian Response Plan was only 42 per cent funded. Therefore, "this allocation will support the people most in need in the Far North, North-West, and South-West regions through protection and shelter services as well as food and nutrition assistance," stated the Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon, Mr. Matthias Z. Naab.

The projects funded by CERF will be implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP).

In order to improve timely access to vulnerable populations and to ensure sustainability of humanitarian assistance, the concerned agencies will work in close collaboration with national NGOs which have better access to hard-to-reach areas.

"Despite the challenges faced by humanitarian organizations to access remote areas due to violence, movements impediments and poor condition of roads, partners remain mobilized to provide multisectoral assistance to the most vulnerable population," said Karen Perrin, the Head of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Cameroon.