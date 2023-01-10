Left Menu

CERF allocates US$ 6m to provide humanitarian assistance to people in Cameroon

OCHA | Yaounde | Updated: 10-01-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 22:57 IST
CERF allocates US$ 6m to provide humanitarian assistance to people in Cameroon
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Cameroon

The Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator (USG/ERC), Martin Griffiths, approved the allocation of US$ 6 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to provide lifesaving and protection assistance to people affected by the humanitarian crises in Cameroon.

In 2022, the humanitarian crises affected 3.9 million people. Hundreds of thousands of people were forced to flee their homes and abandon their property because of violence or floods. These forced displacements increased protection risks, loss of livelihoods and food insecurity in the affected areas.

The humanitarian response in Cameroon continues to be severely underfunded, depriving thousands of people of vital humanitarian assistance. In 2022, the Humanitarian Response Plan was only 42 per cent funded. Therefore, "this allocation will support the people most in need in the Far North, North-West, and South-West regions through protection and shelter services as well as food and nutrition assistance," stated the Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon, Mr. Matthias Z. Naab.

The projects funded by CERF will be implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP).

In order to improve timely access to vulnerable populations and to ensure sustainability of humanitarian assistance, the concerned agencies will work in close collaboration with national NGOs which have better access to hard-to-reach areas.

"Despite the challenges faced by humanitarian organizations to access remote areas due to violence, movements impediments and poor condition of roads, partners remain mobilized to provide multisectoral assistance to the most vulnerable population," said Karen Perrin, the Head of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Cameroon.

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023