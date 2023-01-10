Left Menu

Charges framed in Govind Pansare murder case eight years after crime

Govind Pansare succumbed to his injuries five days later.According to the investigation agencies, some of the accused in the case were also connected to the murders of Dabholkar, Kannada writer M M Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-01-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 23:19 IST
Charges framed in Govind Pansare murder case eight years after crime
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly eight years after the murder of communist leader and rationalist Govind Pansare, a court in Maharashtra's Kolhapur city on Tuesday framed charges against ten accused in the case. A criminal trial starts once charges are framed in the case.

Judge S S Tambe framed charges against Sameer Gaikwad, Virendra Sinh Tawde, Amol Kale, Vasudev Suryawanshi, Bharat Kurane, Amit Degvekar, Sharad Kalaskar, Sachin Andure, Amit Baddi and Ganesh Miskin.

The charges were framed under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 120-B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act, said Shivajirao Rane, public prosecutor in the case.

Of the 12 accused in the case, Vinay Pawar and Sarang Akolkar are absconding, he said.

Of the remaining ones, Gaikwad is out on bail. Tawde obtained bail in this case, but he is in jail in the rationalist Narendra Dabholkar murder case.

Govind Pansare and his wife Uma Pansare were shot in Kolhapur city on February 15, 2015, while on morning walk. Govind Pansare succumbed to his injuries five days later.

According to the investigation agencies, some of the accused in the case were also connected to the murders of Dabholkar, Kannada writer M M Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh.

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023