Delhi chief secy asks departments to set priorities for 2023

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has asked heads of all departments to set their priorities for 2023 and strive to achieve them on a mission mode, official sources said on Tuesday.

A memorandum issued by the chief secretary earlier this month asked all the department heads to prepare a list of 23 works or projects that have to be taken up by them as priority in 2023.

The list of works or projects has to be submitted with timeline and significance to the chief secretary's office by January 7, the sources added.

Meanwhile, a power tussle is on between the Arvind Kejriwal government and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena with the AAP dispensation questioning LG Saxena's stand as ''administrator'' accusing him of ''bypassing'' the elected government.

Saxena in a letter to Kejriwal on Monday invited him for a meeting to discuss issues related to governance in the city.

It was asserted by Saxena that the provisions governing administration in Delhi emanate out of serious deliberations in the ''Constituent Assembly, State Reorganization Commission and Parliament of India, and have been clearly interpreted by the Supreme Court on several occasions''.

