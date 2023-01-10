Left Menu

Security guard killed, cash van robbed in north Delhi

A security guard was killed after allegedly being shot by an unidentified man during a robbery attempt in north Delhis Wazirabad area, police said on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Udaypal Singh 55, resident of Gonda in Delhi.The incident occurred when the 4.50-pm cash van arrived at the ATM to deposit cash at the kiosk.

A security guard was killed after allegedly being shot by an unidentified man during a robbery attempt in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at an ICICI Bank ATM kiosk near Jagatpur flyover and the the man fled with Rs 10.78 lakh, they said. The matter was reported to the police around 5 pm. The victim has been identified as Udaypal Singh (55), resident of Gonda in Delhi.

The incident occurred when the 4.50-pm cash van arrived at the ATM to deposit cash at the kiosk. Just then, a person came from behind and fired at the cash van guard with a pistol and fled with the money, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

The cash van had two custodians, one driver and the guard, he said.

The guard who was shot on the left side of his chest was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, police said. Multiple teams have been formed and footage from CCTV cameras in the area are being scanned to identify the accused and ascertain the sequence of events, the police said. Singh is survived by wife and four daughters - two of whom are married, they added.

