Left Menu

Family of Briton missing in Ukraine worried about his health - statement

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 23:42 IST
Family of Briton missing in Ukraine worried about his health - statement

The family of a British voluntary worker missing in Ukraine expressed concerns for his health and whereabouts on Tuesday in a statement released by Britain's foreign office.

The family of Chris Parry, one of the two British nationals who the Ukrainian police have said were missing in east Ukraine, said: "We are very worried and concerned about the health and whereabouts of Chris right now."

"He is an extraordinary person who is compassionate and caring and would not be dissuaded from his work in Ukraine liberating elderly and disabled people."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China propaganda against Uyghurs

East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China pr...

 United States
2
Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Global
3
Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023