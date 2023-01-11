Left Menu

Ukraine says it still fights for Soledar amid Russian onslaught

Ukrainian forces were still holding out in the eastern mining town of Soledar on Tuesday evening despite a massive Russian onslaught, Ukraine's deputy defence minister said. The enemy disregards the heavy losses of its personnel and continues to storm actively," Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 00:21 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 00:21 IST
Ukrainian forces were still holding out in the eastern mining town of Soledar on Tuesday evening despite a massive Russian onslaught, Ukraine's deputy defence minister said. Britain Defence Ministry had said earlier that Russia had probably captured most of the town after four days of advances, a rare success for Moscow's troops after a string of humiliating retreats last year.

"Heavy fighting to hold onto Soledar continues. The enemy disregards the heavy losses of its personnel and continues to storm actively," Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said in a statement. "The approaches to our positions are simply strewn with the bodies of dead enemy fighters," she said. "Our fighters are bravely holding the defence."

