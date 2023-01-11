Left Menu

Brazil's Supreme Court orders arrest of Bolsonaro's ex-justice minister, source says

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 11-01-2023 01:50 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 01:49 IST
Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ordered the arrest of former Justice Minister Anderson Torres, who served under former President Jair Bolsonaro and who was in charge of public security in Brasilia during Sunday's invasion of government buildings, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Torres, who was removed from office on Sunday, is currently in the United States, raising questions about his next move. The Supreme Court said it could not confirm the arrest warrant.

