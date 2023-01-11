Ukraine says its need for more weapons crucial, since Russia plans escalation
Reuters
The need for the West to supply Ukraine with an increased number of modern weapons is critical because Russia is gathering forces for another escalation, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.
"The free world has everything necessary to stop Russian aggression and bring about a historic defeat for the terrorist state," he said in a video address.
