Russia's Wagner says it controls Ukrainian town of Soledar, fighting continues -agencies

The head of Russia's private military firm Wagner on Tuesday said his forces had taken control of the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Soledar but that fighting continued, Russian news agencies reported. Ukraine had said earlier in the day that its forces were still holding out despite a Russian onslaught.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 03:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 03:12 IST
The head of Russia's private military firm Wagner on Tuesday said his forces had taken control of the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Soledar but that fighting continued, Russian news agencies reported.

Ukraine had said earlier in the day that its forces were still holding out despite a Russian onslaught. "Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A cauldron has been formed in the centre of the city in which urban fighting is going on," Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement cited by Russian agencies.

"The number of prisoners will be announced tomorrow," he added, giving no further details.

