US maintains over-the-horizon capability when it comes to countering terrorism in Afghanistan: Pentagon

The Pentagon on Tuesday said there is no surprise that terrorist organisations exist within Afghanistan but the US maintains over-the-horizon capabilities when it comes to counter-terrorism actions in the central Asian country.

''We have known for a long time that there are terrorist organizations that exist within Afghanistan and throughout the region, and that's certainly a surprise to no one,'' Pentagon Press Secretary General Pat Ryder told reporters at a news conference here.

''From a United States standpoint, as we've said before, we do maintain an over-the-horizon capability when it comes to counter-terrorism, and so that is something that we will continue to maintain and sustain in defence of our own homeland,'' he said in response to a question.

