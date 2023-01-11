US maintains over-the-horizon capability when it comes to countering terrorism in Afghanistan: Pentagon
The Pentagon on Tuesday said there is no surprise that terrorist organisations exist within Afghanistan but the US maintains over-the-horizon capabilities when it comes to counter-terrorism actions in the central Asian country.
''We have known for a long time that there are terrorist organizations that exist within Afghanistan and throughout the region, and that's certainly a surprise to no one,'' Pentagon Press Secretary General Pat Ryder told reporters at a news conference here.
''From a United States standpoint, as we've said before, we do maintain an over-the-horizon capability when it comes to counter-terrorism, and so that is something that we will continue to maintain and sustain in defence of our own homeland,'' he said in response to a question.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
