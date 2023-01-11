Left Menu

Russian and Ukrainian human rights commissioners discuss assistance

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova said on Wednesday that she discussed humanitarian assistance with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets.

"We discussed issues of providing humanitarian assistance to citizens of the two countries," Moskalkova said on the Telegram messaging app.

Lubinets said before the meeting in Turkey that the main issue for the talks was to be "the return of our heroes and heroines," a reference to prisoner exchanges. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly Editing by Chris Reese)

