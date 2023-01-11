Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Texas medical schools accused of bias against white, Asian men

A lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses six state-run medical schools in Texas of violating federal anti-discrimination laws by giving preferences to female and non-Asian minority applicants. The lawsuit by George Stewart, a white man who was denied admission to the schools, is the latest challenge to affirmative action policies that are commonly used by U.S. schools to boost enrollment of Black, Hispanic and female students.

U.S. climate disasters racked up 3rd biggest ever bill in 2022 -govt report

There were 18 separate weather and climate disaster events in the United States last year, exceeding $1 billion each in losses, making 2022 the third-costliest year in records spanning more than four decades, a federal report showed on Tuesday. Last year was also the third-highest disaster count ever, the Assessing the U.S. Climate in 2022 report by the National Centers for Environmental Information said.

'Baked Alaska' sentenced to two months in prison for role in U.S. Capitol riot

The far-right media personality known as "Baked Alaska" was sentenced on Tuesday to two months in prison after having pleaded guilty last year to a misdemeanor charge stemming from his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol. Anthime "Tim" Gionet, had admitted in July to being part of the mob that entered the Capitol without authorization and occupied the building for hours.

Katie Porter sets sights on fellow Democrat Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat

U.S. Representative Katie Porter on Tuesday launched a campaign for U.S. Senate in California, taking aim at a seat currently held by fellow Democrat Dianne Feinstein, who has not said if she plans seek re-election in 2024. Feinstein, who has held the seat since 1992, has faced pressure to resign given that she is the oldest member of Congress at 89 years old. If she were re-elected, she would be 97 at the end of her six-year term.

Storms inundate California, provoking mudslides, evacuations

The latest Pacific storm unleashed torrential downpours and damaging winds in California on Tuesday, knocking out power and turning city streets into rivers as mudslides cut off highways and entire communities faced evacuation orders. More than 33 million Californians were threatened by severe weather throughout the day as "heavy to excessive" rainfall was expected across the state, especially in southern California, as winds gusts were clocked at more than 40 miles (64 km) an hour in many places, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Court appears open to Boston Marathon bomber's new challenge to death sentence

A U.S. federal appeals court on Tuesday appeared open to siding with convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in his latest bid to reverse his death sentence for his role in the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded 260 others.

Tsarnaev's defense lawyer told the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that two jurors had lied about whether they discussed the case on social media before being seated for his 2015 trial, an argument the U.S. Supreme Court did not address when it reinstated Tsarnaev's death sentence last year.

U.S. House Republicans vote to go after Biden Justice Department

Republicans controlling the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to launch an investigation into what they term President Joe Biden's weaponization of the federal government, but Democrats branded it a partisan fishing expedition. Republicans have been promising to use their new majority against the Justice Department, FBI and other federal agencies investigating Republican former president Donald Trump and his supporters who on Jan. 6, 2021, stormed the Capitol.

Longtime Trump CFO Weisselberg gets 5 months in jail in tax fraud case

Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump and the star prosecution witness in the Trump Organization's criminal trial, was sentenced on Tuesday to five months behind bars for helping engineer a wide-ranging tax fraud at the former president's real estate company. Weisselberg, 75, was expected to be sent to New York's notorious Rikers Island jail after pleading guilty last August in an agreement with prosecutors to all 15 counts he faced. The Trump Organization's former chief financial officer admitted that from 2005 to 2017 he and other executives received bonuses and perks that fraudulently saved the company and themselves money and that he evaded taxes on $1.76 million of income.

Harvard school in row over fellowship for human rights advocate

The prestigious Kennedy School at Harvard University is under fire over a decision not to award a fellowship to the former head of Human Rights Watch, which one academic said was due to the campaigner's criticism of Israel's treatment of Palestinians. The school's Carr Center for Human Rights Policy last year approached Kenneth Roth, who served as HRW's executive director from 1993 to 2022, and agreed on the terms of a fellowship, according to both Roth and the Carr Center. The fellowship was subject to approval by Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf.

U.S. Supreme Court considers narrowing federal protections for unions

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday wrestled with a labor dispute that could narrow federal protections for unions by making it easier for employers to sue over strikes that result in damage to company property. The justices heard oral arguments in an appeal by a concrete business in Washington state called Glacier Northwest Inc of a lower court's ruling in favor of a local affiliate of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in the company's lawsuit against the union arising from a 2017 strike. Glacier Northwest is a unit of Japan-based Taiheiyo Cement Corp.

