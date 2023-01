DIARY-Top Economic Events to Mar. 30

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11

** MADRID - Bank of Spain's governor Pablo Hernández de Cos delivers a closure speech during the official dinner of the XIII Edition of the Spain Investors Day – 1915 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Meeting of the Executive Board of the Riksbank – 1000 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache to give a lecture "Managing the Government Pension Fund Global in uncertain times" at Skagenfonden's New Year's conference - 1200 GMT. THURSDAY, JANUARY 12 LONDON - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine L Mann gives lecture at Alliance Manchester Business School, University of Manchester 'Challenges facing the UK economy, challenges facing monetary policy: a comparative look' - 1700 GMT. MALVERN, PA., United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the Main Line Chamber of Commerce Economic Forecast 2023 and Annual Meeting, in Malvern, Pa. - 1345 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan to hold quarterly branch managers' meeting. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to make opening remarks ST. LOUIS - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks and participates in moderated conversation on the U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy before virtual Wisconsin Bankers Association Midwest Economic Forecast Forum - 1630 GMT. RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on the 2023 economic outlook before the Virginia Bankers Association/Virginia Chamber of Commerce Financial Forecast event – 1740 GMT. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia Economic Outlook Survey, and participates in panel of regional business leaders on the economic trends that will impact Greater Philadelphia in 2023, in Philadelphia. - 1520 GMT MONDAY, JANUARY 16 BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

** PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues historical revisions to its Non-Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey – 1330 GMT. NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives welcome remarks before hybrid "An Economy That Works for All: Moving Towards Equitable Growth" conference organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in New York – 2000 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 18) WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18 ** ST. LOUIS - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard participates in Wall Street Journal webcast interview – 1430 GMT. AUSTIN, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorrie Logan speaks before event hosted by the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business, in Austin, Texas – 2200 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book. - 1900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting – 0800 GMT. THURSDAY, JANUARY 19 FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel in moderated webinar "Geldpolitik in Zeiten von Pandemie und Krieg" (Monetary policy in times of pandemic and war) hosted by Finanzwende e.V. – 1700 GMT. NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in conversation before hybrid event hosted by Fixed Income Analysts Society, Inc., in New York – 2335 GMT. FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in a panel at Stakeholder Dialogue "Finding Europe's New Growth" during the World Economic Forum in Davos – 1030 GMT. BOSTON, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins gives opening remarks before the "Housing, Place, and Flexible Work: The Future of the New England Economy" conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, in Boston, Mass. - 1400 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference following the announcement of the policy rate decision – 0930 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision – 0900 GMT. FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 FRANKFURT - Introductory remarks by ECB bank supervisor Frank Elderson at European Financial Services Roundtable – 1530 GMT. FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in a panel at Stakeholder Dialogue "Global Economic Outlook: Is this the End of an Era?" at World Economic Forum in Davos – 1000 GMT. SUNDAY, JANUARY 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Dec. 19 and 20 - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 STOCKHOLM - Meeting of the Executive Board of the Riksbank – 1200 GMT. PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for January – 1330 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jan. 17-18 policy meeting - 2350 GMT FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report – 1500 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Feb. 1) WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1200 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2 FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1200 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7 QUEBEC CITY, Canada – Speech by Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem at CFA Society Quebec – 1745 GMT. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 1 - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. February 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0830 GMT MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13 BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16 OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives her annual address "Economic perspectives" to the Supervisory Council of Norges Bank and invited guests – 1700 GMT. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0830 GMT TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February – 1330 GMT. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

** WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2023 – 1900 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0100 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Finland WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement THURSDAY, MARCH 9 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Mar. 10) MONDAY, MARCH 13 ** BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels. TUESDAY, MARCH 14

** BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels. TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jan. 17 and 18 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15 ** LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt presents the UK government's budget and has commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to go alongside it. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, MARCH 16 BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MARCH 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT SUNDAY, MARCH 19 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Mar. 9-10 policy meeting - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, MARCH 21

** PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for March – 1230 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Mar. 22) WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MARCH 23 BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 1/23 - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, MARCH 30 BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt

