Senior American diplomat to travel to India, Bangladesh

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2023 07:57 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 07:57 IST
A senior US diplomat would travel to India and Bangladesh to meet their officials to discuss a range of priorities including energy, trade, security cooperation, religious freedom, labour, and human rights, the State Department said Tuesday.

Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will travel to India and Bangladesh from January 12 to 15, the State Department said.

In India, he will participate in the India-US Forum. He is scheduled to meet with senior Indian officials to discuss ways in which the United States and India can further expand energy, trade, security, and human rights cooperation, a media statement said.

While in Bangladesh, Lu will meet with senior Bangladeshi officials and civil society leaders to discuss strengthening our bilateral relationship, expanding economic engagement and hear their perspectives on labour and human rights, the State Department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

