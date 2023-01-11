Left Menu

Indonesia president acknowledges serious rights violations took place in country

11-01-2023
Indonesian President Joko Widodo acknowledged on Wednesday that severe human rights violations had taken place during several periods in his country's past, including during the events in 1965.

Some historians and activists say at least 500,000 people were killed in violence that started in late 1965 after then-general Suharto and the military took power following an abortive communist coup.

