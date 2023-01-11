Left Menu

Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, January 11:

Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, January 11: *HC to hear real estate tycoon Sushil Ansal's plea to restrain the release of web series 'Trial by Fire', which is stated to be based on the Uphaar fire tragedy, and scheduled to be released on January 13 on OTT platform Netflix. *HC to hear CBI's plea challenging bail granted to businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally in a corruption case related to the now-scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22 for the national capital.

