West has turned a blind eye to China's COVID fight, Chinese envoy says

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-01-2023 09:59 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 09:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • China

Accusations by the United States and other Western countries of Beijing losing control over the coronavirus pandemic are speculation, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Russia's TASS news agency in remarks published on Wednesday.

The United States and some countries in the West, "turn a blind eye to the Chinese miracle in the fight against the pandemic, speculate in every way about 'China's loss of control over the pandemic' and denigrate our COVID-19 prevention and control policies," TASS cited the diplomat as saying.

