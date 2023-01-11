Left Menu

Varanasi-Dibrugarh cruise opportunity to connect with our cultural roots: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the 51-day river cruise, to be flagged off by him on January 13, is a unique opportunity to connect with the countrys cultural roots and discover beautiful aspects of its diversity. Ganga Vilas, the worlds longest river cruise, will be flagged-off by PM Narendra Modi ji Jan 13.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 10:04 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 09:57 IST
Varanasi-Dibrugarh cruise opportunity to connect with our cultural roots: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the 51-day river cruise, to be flagged off by him on January 13, is a unique opportunity to connect with the country's cultural roots and discover beautiful aspects of its diversity. He was reacting to Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's tweet about what has been described as the world's largest river cruise.

The minister said, ''A trail through India's ancient heritage on some of the mightiest rivers of the world. Ganga Vilas, the world's longest river cruise, will be flagged-off by PM Narendra Modi ji Jan 13. Join this majestic journey.'' Set to sail from Varanasi, Modi's parliamentary constituency, the cruise will cover 3,200 km over 51 days while navigating through several states before ending its journey at Dibrugarh in Assam.

