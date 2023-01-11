Peru: UN rights office calls for probe into protestor deaths
UN News | Updated: 11-01-2023 10:14 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 10:14 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Juliaca
- OHCHR
- Spokesperson Marta
- Puno
- Pedro Castillo
- Peru
- Castillo
- Congress
- Hurtado
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Caught in the crossfire, Peru protest deaths keep anger burning
Odd News Roundup: Peru communities settle scores with Christmas ritual fighting
Peru communities settle scores with Christmas ritual fighting
Odd News Roundup: Human hair recycled in Belgium to protect the environment; Peru communities settle scores with Christmas ritual fighting
In Peru, shamans see end of Russia-Ukraine war in 2023