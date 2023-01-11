Man attacked in Palghar over enmity; 3 held for murder bid

Police have arrested three persons in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly attacking a 20-year-old man with iron rods following an enmity between him and one of the accused, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on January 8 in Pelhar area.

The accused allegedly attacked the man and his friend, injuring both of them, Pelhar police station's assistant police inspector N Gandat said. The man was admitted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

The police arrested the three accused on Tuesday night and booked them on charges of armed rioting and attempt to murder, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)