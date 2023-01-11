South Korea calls China's visa suspension 'deeply regrettable'
China's recent decision to suspend the issue of short-term visas in South Korea was "deeply regrettable", the South's Foreign Minister Park Jin said on Wednesday.
Tuesday's suspension of such visas by the Chinese embassy in South Korea was China's first retaliatory move against countries imposing COVID-19 curbs on its travellers.
