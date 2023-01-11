Man injures several people with knife in Paris' Gare du Nord train station - media
A man injured several people with a knife in Paris' Gare du Nord train station on Wednesday morning, radio France Bleu reported on its website.
It said the suspect was neutralised by police.
Police officials were not immediately available for comment.
