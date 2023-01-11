Several people hurt in attack at Paris' Gare du Nord station attack -minister
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-01-2023 12:54 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 12:53 IST
An individual injured several people at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Wednesday morning, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet.
He added that the individual had been "neutralised" by police forces.
French media earlier reported that a man had injured several people with a knife in Gare du Nord.
