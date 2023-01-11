Micro & small enterprises corner 55 pc of total orders placed on GeM portal

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 13:13 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 13:11 IST
Micro and small enterprises (MSEs) have cornered over 55 per cent of the total orders placed on the public procurement platform GeM since 2019, a senior government official said.

The Government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

GeM CEO P K Singh said that the public procurement policy for MSEs mandates 25 per cent of buying of goods and services from these units and 3 per cent MSEs owned by women.

''On GeM, MSEs have secured 55.2 per cent (Rs 1,41,887 crore) of total order value (Rs 2,57,263 crore) and MSEs owned by women have secured 8 per cent (Rs 11,373 crore) of the MSE orders. The numbers reflect inclusivity on GeM,'' Singh told PTI.

Procurement of goods and services from government portal GeM has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore so far this fiscal on account of an increase in buying activities by different ministries and departments.

The commerce ministry is also in the process of awarding a project to upgrade the portal.

Currently, government departments, ministries, public sector units, state governments, and Central Armed Police Forces are allowed to carry out transactions through this portal.

The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles. Automobiles, computers and office furniture are currently the top product categories. Services, including transportation, logistics, waste management, web casting and analytical, are listed on the portal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

