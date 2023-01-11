Left Menu

New sewage treatment plant on Thane railway station premises aims to treat 45 KL waste

The Central Railway on Wednesday inaugurated a sewage treatment plant on the premises of the Thane station which will treat 45 kilolitres KL of waste generated by various facilities, an official said. The plant will ensure Thane railway complex becomes a zero-waste and zero effluent facility, he said.

Updated: 11-01-2023 13:20 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 13:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
The Central Railway on Wednesday inaugurated a sewage treatment plant on the premises of the Thane station which will treat 45 kilolitres (KL) of waste generated by various facilities, an official said. The plant will ensure Thane railway complex becomes a ''zero-waste'' and ''zero effluent'' facility, he said. It will treat waste generated every day on the Thane railway station premises, Railway Colony, offices, a hospital and other institute facilities. ''This plant is part of steps by the Indian Railways towards environment sustainability. The plant aims to make the Thane central railway complex a zero-waste, zero-effluent facility. This complex will no longer burden the already over-stressed sewage infrastructure of the Thane municipality,'' said Amrendra Singh, ADRM (Mumbai Division) Central Railway. The new facility will reduce municipal water consumption by up to 60 per cent and produce approximately 100 kg of compost every month for use in gardens and residential colonies, he added.

The plant is built by Meyer Organics under its CSR programme. Thane railway station will use 40 KLD recycled water for gardening, and washing platforms and rakes, in toilets, and activities not requiring potable water.

