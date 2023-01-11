Woman dead, 5 injured in clashes over barking of dog in Ballia

A 50-year-old woman died and five other people were injured following clashes between two sides over barking of a dog, police said on Wednesday. A case has been registered against three people and two have been arrested, they said.

''Two groups clashed with each other following arguments over barking of a dog in a village under Bairiya police station area. 50-year-old Lal Muni and five others were injured in the incident on Tuesday night,'' Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said on Wednesday. They were rushed to a hospital where Muni was declared dead by doctors, he said. An FIR has been against three persons on the basis of a complaint filed by Muni's son, he said.

''We have arrested Shiv Sagar Bind and his son Ajit over the incident. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination,'' said the officer.

