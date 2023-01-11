Left Menu

Ex-gratia of Rs one crore announced for family of Delhi Police ASI killed by snatcher

When they reached the area, she pointed out to the snatcher.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 14:19 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 14:14 IST
Ex-gratia of Rs one crore announced for family of Delhi Police ASI killed by snatcher
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs one crore for the family of Delhi Police assistant sub inspector Shambhu Dayal, who died after being stabbed by a snatcher in Mayapuri area here.

The entire country is proud of him, he noted.

''Defending the people ASI Shambhu Dayal did not care for his own life. He martyred. We are proud of him. There is no price for his life still we will provide Rs one crore ex gratia to his family in his honour,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

The chief minister later posted a video message to announce the ex-gratia relief.

''ASI Shambhu had accompanied a woman, whose husband's mobile phone had been snatched, after she went to the local police station.When they reached the area, she pointed out to the snatcher. ASI Shambhu arrested him and was taking him to the police station, when he was repeatedly attacked by the accused with a knife. Later, he succumbed to injuries,'' he said.

Dayal, who was posted at the Mayapuri police station, was allegedly stabbed by the snatcher on January 4. He was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

A video of the incident showed the ASI trying to overpower the snatcher despite being stabbed.

