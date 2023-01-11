Russia says it is making military progress around Ukraine's Soledar
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it was making progress in military operations around the salt mining town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine and that it had "positive momentum".
Kyiv said earlier its forces were holding out. The Ukrainian military's morning summary made one mention of Soledar, listing the town as one of several being shelled in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.
Reuters was unable to verify conditions on the ground.
