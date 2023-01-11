Left Menu

NIA arrests 2 more Islamic State operatives in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru/Newdelhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 14:46 IST
NIA arrests 2 more Islamic State operatives in Karnataka
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency has arrested two alleged operatives of global terror group Islamic State in connection with the Shivamogga IS conspiracy case Four other accused had earlier been arrested in the case, which is closely linked to Mohammed Shariq, recently arrested after a cooker bomb he was carrying exploded in an auto rickshaw in Mangaluru.

The two men NIA arrested on Tuesday are: Mazin Abdul Rahman from near Hira College in Permannur in Mangaluru, the district headquarters town of Dakshina Kannada district, and Nadeem Ahmed K A of Devenayakanahalli in Honnali Taluk of Davanagere district.

The probe has revealed that accused Maaz Muneer and Syed Yasin had radicalised and recruited Mazin and Nadeem for furthering the terror activities of Islamic State in India. "The accused persons recced and attempted/committed acts of sabotage or arson, as part of the larger conspiracy, to further the activities of Islamic State,'' NIA said. The Shivamogga terror module had allegedly carried out a trial blast on the banks of Tunga river last year. The module was busted after a mob went on a rampage on August 15 last year in protest against some Hindu right wing members placing a portrait of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar at a public space in Shivamogga city, and stabbed a man.

After arresting them, when they were questioned and their mobile phones checked, it was found that they were inspired by the IS and wanted to carry out ''large scale'' destruction in Karnataka and other parts of the country, NIA sources said.

