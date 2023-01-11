Case against 3 in Thane for bid to kill man over dispute

Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-01-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 15:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against three persons after they allegedly attacked a 31-year-old man causing injury to his private parts following a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Kalyan town on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, he said, adding no arrest has been made so far.

The accused and the victim were neighbours and worked in the same factory. They had a dispute since a long time, the official from Manpada police station said.

They had a quarrel after a drinks party following which two of the accused held the victim while the third one allegedly attacked him with a knife, causing injury to his private parts, he said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but as his conditioned became serious, he was rushed to the government-run JJ Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai, the police said.

A case has been registered against the three accused, who are in the age group of 28 to 35, under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention), the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

