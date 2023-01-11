Left Menu

Ukraine says Russia does not yet control Soledar, fighting intense

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-01-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 15:20 IST
Ukraine's military denied on Wednesday that Russian forces had taken control of the eastern town of Soledar, and said the intensity of battles in the area could be compared to fighting in World War Two.

Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern military command, told Ukrainian television the battle for Soledar was important and that Ukrainian forces had not allowed Russian forces to break through front lines.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the situation on the ground in Soledar.

