Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 15:20 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police on Wednesday challenged a magisterial court's order of January 7 denying the custody of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger in an Air India flight. A sessions court is likely to take up the matter later in the day.
The fact was mentioned by the police before a Metropolitan Magistrate during the bail application of the accused.
Another magisterial court had sent Mishra to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday, denying police his custody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Air India
- Mishra
- Metropolitan Magistrate
- The Delhi Police
- Shankar Mishra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prabhu Chandra Mishra honoured with Atal Samman Award at Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi, India
Air India not govt controlled; no longer amenable to writ jurisdiction: Delhi HC
Rajasthan: Guv Mishra asks CM Gehlot to take cognizance of paper leak, Kota suicide cases
Delhi: Salary deduction fear in Air India colony
P K Mishra condoles death of Manjula Subramaniyam