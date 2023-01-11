Russian defence ministry says it has surrounded east Ukraine's Soledar

Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that Russian airborne units had surrounded the Ukrainian town of Soledar from the north and south, while Russia's air force struck Ukrainian positions in the town, Russian agencies reported.

In its daily briefing, the defence ministry said that Russian assault units were fighting for Soledar, a small town in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region that has been the focus of fierce fighting for months.

