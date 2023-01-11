NIA interrogates 4 accused brought to Coimbatore from Chennai
The National Investigation Agency NIA, probing into the cylinder explosion in a car here in October last, is quizzing 4 of the accused brought from Chennai, police said on Wednesday The four were taken to the house of Jameesha Mubin, who was charred to death in the blast, to collect evidence.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-01-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 15:45 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing into the cylinder explosion in a car here in October last, is quizzing 4 of the accused brought from Chennai, police said on Wednesday The four were taken to the house of Jameesha Mubin, who was charred to death in the blast, to collect evidence. The explosion was seen as a terror attack by Mubin, said the police. So far, 11 people have been arrested in this connection and lodged in the Puzhal Central prison near Chennai, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chennai
- The National Investigation Agency
- Jameesha
- Mubin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
2 more returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Chennai
2 more returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Chennai
First jewellery consignment under Ind-Aus ECTA flagged off from Mumbai, Surat, Chennai
Nitin Gadkari inspects progress of Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway
ADB, India sign USD 350 million loan to expand metro rail network in Chennai