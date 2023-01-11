NIA interrogates 4 accused brought to Coimbatore from Chennai

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing into the cylinder explosion in a car here in October last, is quizzing 4 of the accused brought from Chennai, police said on Wednesday The four were taken to the house of Jameesha Mubin, who was charred to death in the blast, to collect evidence. The explosion was seen as a terror attack by Mubin, said the police. So far, 11 people have been arrested in this connection and lodged in the Puzhal Central prison near Chennai, they said.

