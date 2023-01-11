Russian rights commissioner: need for ceasefire discussed with Ukraine, Turkey in Ankara -RIA

Russia's human rights commissioner said on Wednesday that "important words about the need for a ceasefire" had been said during a meeting with her Turkish and Ukrainian colleagues in Ankara, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

Tatiana Moskalkova said that a ceasefire was necessary to stop human rights violations, and that she had also asked Turkey to stop supplying arms to Ukraine.

