Russian rights commissioner: need for ceasefire discussed with Ukraine, Turkey in Ankara -RIA
Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 15:49 IST
Russia's human rights commissioner said on Wednesday that "important words about the need for a ceasefire" had been said during a meeting with her Turkish and Ukrainian colleagues in Ankara, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.
Tatiana Moskalkova said that a ceasefire was necessary to stop human rights violations, and that she had also asked Turkey to stop supplying arms to Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
