Man, daughter shot dead in Haryana village

A 44-year-old man and his 14-year-old daughter were shot dead by unidentified assailants at their house in Bohar village in Rohtak district of Haryana on Wednesday, police said.

Urban Estate Police Station SHO Dilbagh Singh said the man's 85-year-old mother was also at home during the incident.

Surender and his 14-year-old daughter died on the spot after being shot by the assailants, he said.

''We have registered a murder case and further investigation is underway,'' he said.

He said the man's wife was not living with him due to a marital discord. ''Divorce proceedings between the couple were going on.... We are investigating the case from all angles,'' he said.

