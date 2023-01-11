Left Menu

Three of family killed after truck hits motorbike, horse cart in Nashik

All the four family members were on way home.As they tried to move on the main road from a service road, a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler and the horse cart, an official from Igatpuri police station said.The man received minor injuries, while his two sons Kushal Sudhakar Adole 20, Prabhakar Sudhakar Adole 22 and nephew Rohit Bhagirath Adole 18 died, the official said.The Igatpuri police later reached the spot and took the man to a rural hospital.The truck driver fled from the spot, the official said.The police have registered a case in connection with the incident, he added.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 11-01-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 16:20 IST
Three members of a family were killed and one person injured after a truck hit their horse cart and a motorcycle on Mumbai-Agra national highway in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place near Igatpuri late Tuesday night when a 51-year-old man and his nephew were travelling on the horse cart and his two sons were on the motorbike. All the four family members were on way home.

As they tried to move on the main road from a service road, a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler and the horse cart, an official from Igatpuri police station said.

The man received minor injuries, while his two sons Kushal Sudhakar Adole (20), Prabhakar Sudhakar Adole (22) and nephew Rohit Bhagirath Adole (18) died, the official said.

The Igatpuri police later reached the spot and took the man to a rural hospital.

The truck driver fled from the spot, the official said.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident, he added.

