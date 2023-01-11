Left Menu

Silvassa: Minor boy beheaded in human sacrifice ritual, body chopped into parts; three including juvenile held

A nine-year-old boy was kidnapped and decapitated as part of a human sacrifice ritual for getting money and later his body was chopped into pieces, Dadra and Nagar Haveli police said on Wednesday and added 100 personnel were involved in connecting the dots to crack the brutal crime.

PTI | Silvassa | Updated: 11-01-2023 16:26 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 16:25 IST
Silvassa: Minor boy beheaded in human sacrifice ritual, body chopped into parts; three including juvenile held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A nine-year-old boy was kidnapped and decapitated as part of a ''human sacrifice'' ritual for getting money and later his body was chopped into pieces, Dadra and Nagar Haveli police said on Wednesday and added 100 personnel were involved in connecting the dots to crack the brutal crime. Police arrested two men and detained a teenage boy last week after the headless body was found dumped near a canal at Vapi in Valsad district in neighbouring Gujarat. The nine-year-old boy went missing from Sayli village in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) district of the Union Territory on December 29, following which a case of kidnapping was registered at the Silvassa police station on December 30, police said in a release. While multiple teams were found to trace the boy, a headless body matching his description was found at Vapi, located around 30 km away from Silvassa, the headquarters of the DNH district, police said.

While the body was found in a canal in Vapi, parts of the body, suspected to be of the victim, were found in Sayli village where the ritual was performed, an official said. The body parts have been sent for forensic examination, he added. ''The investigation led the police to a juvenile. He revealed he had kidnapped the victim on December 29, 2022, from Sayli village and murdered him as a human sacrifice with the help of his accomplice,'' the police said.

A case of murder was registered.

The interrogation of the detained juvenile helped the police recover weapons used in the crime, police said.

The detained boy disclosed that his friend Shailesh Kohkera (28) helped him in killing the victim, police said.

''He said one Ramesh Sanwar was also part of the conspiracy. Sanwar prompted the detainee and Shailesh Kohkera to perform a human sacrifice ritual in the hope of gaining monetary benefits,'' it said.

Subsequently, Kohkera and Sanvar were traced and arrested on January 3.

Police said the juvenile worked as a butcher in a chicken shop in Sayli village. He is a native of Karjan village in Kaprada taluka of Tapi district in Gujarat. He has been sent to the observation home at Surat and further investigation is underway.

A team of 100 personnel was formed and assigned different tasks to solve the crime after the headless body was found at Vapi, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023