Truck mows down 6 people standing at roadside tea stall in UP

A truck mowed down six people, aged between 33 and 74, standing at a roadside tea stall in Rae Bareli district in Uttar Pradesh Wednesday morning amid dense fog, police said. Locals feared that more people might be trapped under the truck.

A truck mowed down six people, aged between 33 and 74, standing at a roadside tea stall in Rae Bareli district in Uttar Pradesh Wednesday morning amid dense fog, police said. Four more people were injured in the accident on the Banda-Bahraich highway.

According to the police, the truck ran over the villagers gathered at the tea stall and fell into a ditch.

The deceased were identified as Shivmohan (33), Ravindra (37), Santosh (39), Vrindavan alias Gutku (43), Lallu (54), and Lalai (74). Locals feared that more people might be trapped under the truck. A search operation was underway.

The accident took place near Khagiyakheda village under Gurbaksh Ganj police station in the district around 6 am when the truck was moving towards Lalganj from Bachhrawan.

There was dense fog in the area at the time of the accident, police said.

After the accident, authorities and locals began a rescue operation.

District Magistrate Mala Srivastava and Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi visited the spot.

