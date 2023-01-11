Sub-inspector among 3 Noida cops suspended over corruption charge

A police sub-inspector and two constables deployed in Noida have been suspended on charges of corruption, officials said on Wednesday. The constables were attached with the police control room (PCR) vehicle in the Jhandurpura area under Phase 1 police station limits, a senior official said.

''Constables Amit Kumar and Arvind Kumar were accused of taking bribe from a person. A complaint against them was received through email along with a video clip of the act,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

Jhandupura police post in-charge Sanjay Punia, a sub-inspector, has also been suspended in connection with the case, he said. Dwivedi said further inquiry and legal proceedings in the case are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)