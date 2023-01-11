UK lawmaker kicked out of Conservative parliamentary party over COVID tweets
Reuters | London | Updated: 11-01-2023 16:57 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 16:55 IST
British lawmaker Andrew Bridgen has been removed from the parliamentary Conservative Party over comments made on Twitter relating to COVID-19 vaccines, the party said on Wednesday.
"Andrew Bridgen has crossed a line, causing great offence in the process," said Simon Hart, the Conservatives' chief whip or head of party discipline.
"Misinformation about the vaccine causes harm and costs lives. I am therefore removing the whip from Andrew Bridgen with immediate effect, pending a formal investigation."
