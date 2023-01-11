Uttarakhand governor approves Bill granting 30 per cent women's reservation in govt jobs
Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh retd has given his consent to a Bill providing 30 per cent horizontal reservation to domiciled women of the state in government jobs. Uttarakhand Public Services Horizontal Reservation for Women Bill, 2022 was passed by the state assembly on November 29 last year.
Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) has given his consent to a Bill providing 30 per cent horizontal reservation to domiciled women of the state in government jobs. Uttarakhand Public Services (Horizontal Reservation for Women) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state assembly on November 29 last year. With the governor's consent to the Bill, it has become an Act, an official said here on Wednesday. Stating the objective of the Bill at the time of its introduction in the state assembly, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said that women of the state live in adverse conditions and their standard of living is below the women of other states.
''The Bill seeks to provide 30 per cent reservation to them in government jobs in order to ensure social justice, equality of opportunity, improvement in living standards and gender equality in public planning,'' Dhami had said.
