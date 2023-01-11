Left Menu

Senior IAS officer Santhi Kumari takes over as Telangana's new Chief Secy

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-01-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 17:00 IST
Senior IAS officer Santhi Kumari takes over as Telangana's new Chief Secy
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IAS officer A Santhi Kumari on Wednesday took charge as the new Chief Secretary of Telangana.

Her appointment comes in the wake of the High Court quashing an order of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad Bench, staying the allotment of incumbent Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to Andhra Pradesh cadre.

Santhi Kumari is the first woman Chief Secretary of Telangana.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to appoint Santhi Kumari as the new Chief Secretary and a Government order (GO) was issued to this effect, an official release said.

Kumari met Rao and thanked him for the appointment, it said.

Santhi Kumari, an IAS officer of the 1989 batch, has held several important posts, including Special Chief Secretary in forest department, Principal Secretary in CM's office and also as a senior bureaucrat in health and other departments, it added.

The Telangana High Court had on Tuesday quashed the order of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad Bench, staying allotment of Somesh Kumar to Andhra Pradesh cadre.

Somesh Kumar will be reporting to the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday as directed by the Department of Personnel and Training, official sources said today.

''Somesh Kumar will be leaving for Vijayawada tomorrow (January 12) to report to the AP Chief Secretary,” they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023