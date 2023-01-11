Senior IAS officer Santhi Kumari takes over as Telangana's new Chief Secy

Senior IAS officer A Santhi Kumari on Wednesday took charge as the new Chief Secretary of Telangana.

Her appointment comes in the wake of the High Court quashing an order of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad Bench, staying the allotment of incumbent Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to Andhra Pradesh cadre.

Santhi Kumari is the first woman Chief Secretary of Telangana.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to appoint Santhi Kumari as the new Chief Secretary and a Government order (GO) was issued to this effect, an official release said.

Kumari met Rao and thanked him for the appointment, it said.

Santhi Kumari, an IAS officer of the 1989 batch, has held several important posts, including Special Chief Secretary in forest department, Principal Secretary in CM's office and also as a senior bureaucrat in health and other departments, it added.

The Telangana High Court had on Tuesday quashed the order of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad Bench, staying allotment of Somesh Kumar to Andhra Pradesh cadre.

Somesh Kumar will be reporting to the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday as directed by the Department of Personnel and Training, official sources said today.

''Somesh Kumar will be leaving for Vijayawada tomorrow (January 12) to report to the AP Chief Secretary,” they said.

