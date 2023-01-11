Left Menu

J-K LG, Cong pay tributes to 3 Army personnel who died after slipping into gorge along LoC

Their sacrifice and selfless service to the nation will always be remembered, Sinha wrote on Twitter.Chief spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Congress Ravinder Sharma also expressed grief over the death of the soldiers in the unfortunate accident.We offer glowing tributes to the slain soldiers and express our sympathies with the bereaved families, he said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-01-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 17:02 IST
J-K LG, Cong pay tributes to 3 Army personnel who died after slipping into gorge along LoC
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (ANI/File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and the Congress Wednesday paid tributes to the three army personnel who died after slipping into a gorge during patrolling along the Line of Control in Kupwara district.

A junior commissioned officer and two soldiers were killed when they slipped into a deep gorge while guarding the Line of Control in the Machil sector.

''I salute the resolute courage of our braveheart army personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty in the Machil sector, Kupwara. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of martyrs. Their sacrifice and selfless service to the nation will always be remembered,'' Sinha wrote on Twitter.

Chief spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Congress Ravinder Sharma also expressed grief over the death of the soldiers in the ''unfortunate accident''.

''We offer glowing tributes to the slain soldiers and express our sympathies with the bereaved families,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023