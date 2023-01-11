J-K LG, Cong pay tributes to 3 Army personnel who died after slipping into gorge along LoC

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and the Congress Wednesday paid tributes to the three army personnel who died after slipping into a gorge during patrolling along the Line of Control in Kupwara district.

A junior commissioned officer and two soldiers were killed when they slipped into a deep gorge while guarding the Line of Control in the Machil sector.

''I salute the resolute courage of our braveheart army personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty in the Machil sector, Kupwara. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of martyrs. Their sacrifice and selfless service to the nation will always be remembered,'' Sinha wrote on Twitter.

Chief spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Congress Ravinder Sharma also expressed grief over the death of the soldiers in the ''unfortunate accident''.

''We offer glowing tributes to the slain soldiers and express our sympathies with the bereaved families,'' he said.

