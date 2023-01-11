Gangster killed in encounter in Agra months after escaping police custody

A gangster carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head was killed in an encounter with the Agra Police on Wednesday morning, months after he fled from the police custody while being taken to the district court here, officials said.

Police claimed Vinay Shrotiya was killed when police fired in self-defence. He was declared dead by the doctors at Sarojani Naidu Medical College (SN Medical College).

''In the early hours of Wednesday at about 3 am-4 am, a gangster carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head was passing through Akbara Road in a village under the limits of the Sikandra Police Station in Agra. He was going on a motorbike along with his associate when a Sikandra Police team and the STF, Agra, encircled him,'' he said.

''The gangster opened fire on the police which retaliated in self-defence. His accomplice fled from the spot taking advantage of the dense fog. The gangster was identified as Vinay Shrotiya, a resident of Firozabad district,'' said Mayank Tiwari, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Hari Parwat.

Shrotiya was taken to the SN Medical College where doctors declared him dead, he said. ''The body has been sent for a postmortem and the family members have been informed about his death,'' he said.

Tiwari said Shrotiya fled from the police custody from the court premises on July 13 last year. ''He was booked under the gangsters act and various other cases in Agra, Firozabad and other districts,'' he said.

Shrotiya was waiting on the Agra District Court premises for his appearance when he and his accomplice hit the head constable in his head with a brick and fled from the police custody, he said.

