Pope praises Pell for persevering in times of personal trials

Pope Francis on Wednesday praised the late Australian Cardinal George Pell for persevering in trying times, a reference to when Pell spent more than a year in prison on child sexual abuse accusations before he was fully acquitted.

In an Italian-language message sent to the dean of the College of Cardinals, Francis also thanked Pell for laying groundwork for economic reform in the Vatican with 'determination and wisdom'.

Pell, a leading Catholic conservative, died on Tuesday night in Rome of cardiac arrest while in hospital for hip replacement surgery. He was 81.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)