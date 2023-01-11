Left Menu

Two-day 'Voice of Global South Summit' begins on Thursday

While assuming Indias G20 Presidency, Modi had said that Indias G20 priorities would be shaped in consultation with not just G20 partners, but also with fellow travellers in the Global South.This Summit will thus also be an opportunity for those countries that are not part of the G20 process, especially those countries that are not part of the G20 process to share their ideas and expectations through this mechanism with the G20, Kwatra said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 17:35 IST
Two-day 'Voice of Global South Summit' begins on Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

A number of leaders from developing countries are expected to flag their concerns, interests and priorities on a range of key issues and challenges at the two-day 'Voice of Global South Summit' being hosted by India in the virtual format from Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the conclave in the opening session which will be followed by brief speeches by leaders of the participating countries.

India is hosting the summit to bring together countries of the global South and provide them a common platform to share their common concerns relating to various global challenges including food and energy security triggered by the Ukraine conflict.

Leaders from a significant number of countries including Africa, Latin America, Central Asia, West Asia and South-East Asia are likely to attend the summit.

India is hosting the summit amid China's relentless efforts to expand its economic influence in Africa and Latin America.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said last week that more than 120 countries were being invited for the 'Voice of Global South' summit whose theme would be 'Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose'.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on January 6 that it is being hosted in line with Prime Minister Modi's statement that India's G20 Presidency will be shaped in consultation with not just its partner countries in the grouping, but also the fellow-travellers in the Global South.

The inaugural and concluding sessions of the summit would be at the level of head of state/government and hosted by Modi.

The theme of the inaugural leaders' session is ''Voice of Global South - for Human-Centric Development'' while the Leaders' concluding session will be on ''Unity of Voice-Unity of Purpose''.

The summit envisages ten sessions out of which four sessions would be held on Thursday while six sessions would take place on Friday. Each session is expected to witness the participation of leaders and ministers from 10-20 countries.

Kwatra said the 'Voice of Global South Summit' is India's endeavour to provide a common platform to deliberate on these concerns, interests and priorities that affect the developing countries.

''India will work to ensure that the valuable inputs generated from partner countries in the Voice of Global South Summit deliberations receive due cognisance globally,'' he said. Kwatra said India's ongoing presidency of the G20 provides it a ''special and strong'' opportunity to channelise these inputs into the deliberation and discourse of the G20. While assuming India's G20 Presidency, Modi had said that India's G20 priorities would be shaped in consultation with not just G20 partners, but also with fellow travellers in the Global South.

''This Summit will thus also be an opportunity for those countries that are not part of the G20 process, especially those countries that are not part of the G20 process to share their ideas and expectations through this mechanism with the G20,'' Kwatra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023