Maha: No pre-arrest bail for Shiv Sena's Shinde faction leader and his wife in BJP activist attack case

Additional sessions court judge AS Bhagwat noted the applicants are not entitled for anticipatory bail currently as it could hamper the investigation.Police on December 31, 2022, registered an FIR against ten persons, including BSS leader Vikas Repale, his wife, and an ex-corporator, for allegedly attacking BJP activist Prashant Jadhav in Thane city over putting up a banner.A cross complaint was also registered against Jadhav, who was injured in the attack and hospitalised.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-01-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 17:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A court here in Maharashtra on Wednesday rejected the pre-arrest bail applications of a leader belonging to 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' (BSS), his wife, and a former city corporator booked in connection with the attack on a BJP functionary last month. Additional sessions court judge AS Bhagwat noted the applicants are not entitled for anticipatory bail currently as it could hamper the investigation.

Police on December 31, 2022, registered an FIR against ten persons, including BSS leader Vikas Repale, his wife, and an ex-corporator, for allegedly attacking BJP activist Prashant Jadhav in Thane city over putting up a banner.

A cross complaint was also registered against Jadhav, who was injured in the attack and hospitalised. The BSS faction is headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who shares power with Bharatiya Janata Party. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis handles the Home ministry.

In their pleas seeking pre-arrest bail, the Repale couple and the ex-corporator stated they were falsely implicated in the case over political enmity.

The prosecution opposed the applications filed by the trio citing the safety of witnesses.

Advocate Makrand Abhyankar, who appeared for the complainant Prashant Jadhav, also opposed the bail applications. ''After considering the FIR, it appears the names of the applicants are prominently appearing in the FIR and specific act of violence are attributed to them along with other people. The use of weapons like sticks, iron rods, sharp weapons has also been alleged with allegations of beating on head, private parts. The alleged offence required in depth investigation and hence strong prima facie case is appearing against the applicants.

''In such circumstances, grant of anticipatory bail will hamper the investigation. The applicants are not not entitled for anticipatory bail,'' the court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

