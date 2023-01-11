Car carrying students hits stationary truck amid fog; driver dead, 7 injured

A car carrying students to Hamirpur for an exam hit a stationary truck due to poor visibility caused by fog killing the driver and injuring seven students, police said Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Aseem Chowdhary said the incident occurred around 6 am.

Asif Khan (35) was taking seven students for an examination when his SUV dashed into a stationary truck due to dense fog near Udanpur Bamba, the police officer said.

Asif Khan died on the spot and the seven students were seriously injured and have been sent to the district hospital Orai. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

