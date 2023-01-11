Left Menu

3 drug peddlers arrested in J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-01-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 17:50 IST
3 drug peddlers arrested in J&K
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two drug peddlers were arrested and 2.4 kg of cannabis recovered from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Wednesday, police said.

During a routine check at Zero Morh in Talwara, a police team apprehended the two drug peddlers, identified as Nazir Hussain of Bathindi in Jammu and Mohd Nazir alias Bulli of Reasi.

In a separate incident, a police team apprehended a drug peddler, Manik, and recovered heroin from his possession during a routine check at Thapa Chowk, they said.

Separate cases have been registered in the matters and investigation initiated, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

