3 drug peddlers arrested in J&K
- Country:
- India
Two drug peddlers were arrested and 2.4 kg of cannabis recovered from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Wednesday, police said.
During a routine check at Zero Morh in Talwara, a police team apprehended the two drug peddlers, identified as Nazir Hussain of Bathindi in Jammu and Mohd Nazir alias Bulli of Reasi.
In a separate incident, a police team apprehended a drug peddler, Manik, and recovered heroin from his possession during a routine check at Thapa Chowk, they said.
Separate cases have been registered in the matters and investigation initiated, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zero Morh
- Manik
- Nazir Hussain of Bathindi
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Talwara
- Bulli of Reasi
- Thapa Chowk
- Mohd
ALSO READ
Kashmiri student alleges "fatal" attack on AMU campus; official says no complaint received
Kashmiri Pandits protest in Jammu against government over rehabilitation issue
In a first, football tournament held amid biting cold in Kashmir
Mehbooba to join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kashmir
Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir