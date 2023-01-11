3 drug peddlers arrested in J&K

Two drug peddlers were arrested and 2.4 kg of cannabis recovered from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Wednesday, police said.

During a routine check at Zero Morh in Talwara, a police team apprehended the two drug peddlers, identified as Nazir Hussain of Bathindi in Jammu and Mohd Nazir alias Bulli of Reasi.

In a separate incident, a police team apprehended a drug peddler, Manik, and recovered heroin from his possession during a routine check at Thapa Chowk, they said.

Separate cases have been registered in the matters and investigation initiated, the police said.

